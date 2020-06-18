COVID-19 in Lewis County: 28 positive cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 3,370 total tests
- 3,338 negative results
- 4 pending results
- 28 confirmed cases
- 47 individuals under quarantine
- 26 individuals recovered
- 2 individual in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- New York businesses that violate reopening guidelines subject to loss of liquor license, shutdown order
- Lewis County man arrested after sex offender registry violation
- North Country families receive free dairy, produce and more at Salmon Run Mall
- 6-18-20: Enjoy this week’s weather, rain on the way next week
- Father charged in Michigan fire that killed wife, 3 children
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.