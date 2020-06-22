LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 3,513 total tests
- 3,479 negative results
- 4 pending results
- 30 confirmed cases
- 42 individuals under quarantine
- 27 individuals recovered
- 3 individual in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Antique Boat Museum makes changes to annual boat show, other events
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: 30 confirmed cases, 27 recovered
- Cuomo: Trump setting up calls for election fraud with mail-in voting
- Governor Cuomo: State is keeping an eye on interstate travel
- Made in NNY Minute: Local beekeepers have been producing honey for the North Country for nearly 30 years
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.