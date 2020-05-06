COVID-19 in Lewis County: 378 total tests, no new cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lewis County today, leaving the total number at eleven positive cases in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most recent provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 378 total tests
- 361 negative results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 11 individuals recovered
- 6 pending results
- 8 individuals under quarantine
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to follow social distancing guidelines and wash hands frequently. Those who must go out for an essential task or work should wear a mask or cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
