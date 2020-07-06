COVID-19 in Lewis County: 38 confirmed cases, 35 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

4,571 total tests

4,552 negative results

11 pending results

38 confirmed cases

28 individuals under quarantine

35 individuals recovered

3 individuals in isolation

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

