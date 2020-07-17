COVID-19 in Lewis County: 42 confirmed cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Lewis County today. There have been a total of 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 5,186 total tests
- 5,121 negative results
- 23 pending results
- 42 confirmed cases
- 63 individuals under quarantine
- 40 individuals recovered
- 2 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- New Jersey mom creates ‘hug wall’ for loved ones during pandemic
- Metal-eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists
- Autopsies delayed in Mississippi after lab technicians quit
- Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
- Interpreter worried after Gov. Stitt tests positive for COVID-19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.