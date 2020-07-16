LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Lewis County today. There have been a total of 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 5,114 total tests
- 5,040 negative results
- 32 pending results
- 42 confirmed cases
- 67 individuals under quarantine
- 39 individuals recovered
- 3 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- St. Lawrence County Public Health warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Potsdam restaurant
- 33-year-old tech CEO found dismembered in luxury NYC condo
- del Lago to layoff employees after pandemic forced closure, waiting on reopening guidance
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: 42 confirmed cases
- Watertown City School District Superintendent on school reopening
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.