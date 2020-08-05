COVID-19 in Lewis County: 48 cases, 3 individuals in isolation

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County. There have been a total of 48 cases of the virus in the county.

Of the 48 positive cases, 45 cases have recovered. There are 65 individuals under quarantine and three under isolation.

3,638 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County. The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

