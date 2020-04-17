COVID-19 in Lewis County: 68 under quarantine, 3 under isolation

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first cases of COVID-19 were reported to Lewis County on March 28. There have been a total of 10 positive cases confirmed in the county in total.
The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 68 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals under isolation
- 7 individuals recovered
- 229 total tests
- 209 negative results
- 10 pending results
- 10 confirmed cases
There have been more than 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State. Governor Cuomo’s executive order to wear masks or face coverings in public and in situations where individuals are unable to keep a responsible distance from one another goes into effect April 17 at 8pm.
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
