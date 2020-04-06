COVID-19 in Lewis County: 8 confirmed cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are currently 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

Public Health investigates close contacts of each individual that tests positive in an effort to identify exposure risk. Those who have been in contact with a confirmed case are placed in quarantine. Those who test positive are placed in isolation.

The current statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County include:

8 confirmed cases in isolation

80 individuals under quarantine

134 total tests

110 negative results

16 pending results

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the public to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing their hands.

For those who must go out for an essential task or work, CDC recommends the use of a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing strategies are difficult, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line is available for questions and concerns regarding symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, at 315-376-9678.

