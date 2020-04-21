COVID-19 in Lewis County: 8 individuals have recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country, there have been a total of eleven confirmed cases in Lewis County.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:

254 total tests

232 negative results

11 pending results

11 confirmed cases

35 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals under isolation

8 individuals recovered

Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.

Those with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

