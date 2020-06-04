COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 25 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Lewis County Public Health today. There have been a total of 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

2,495 total tests

2,421 negative results

48 pending results

26 confirmed cases

18 individuals under quarantine

25 individuals recovered

1 individuals in isolation

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone who needs to go out for an essential task or work must wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

