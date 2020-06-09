LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Lewis County Public Health today. There have been a total of 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 2,853 total tests
- 2,809 negative results
- 18 pending results
- 26 confirmed cases
- 6 individuals under quarantine
- 26 individuals recovered
- 0 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone who needs to go out for an essential task or work must wear a mask or use a cloth face covering when unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla
- American Red Cross announces New Regional CEO for Eastern New York
- Corning Inc. receives $204 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing/vaccine glass, hiring more staff
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 26 recovered
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.