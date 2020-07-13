COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 40 confirmed, 38 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County has reported no new cases today. There have been a total of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 4,863 total tests
- 4,805 negative results
- 18 pending results
- 40 confirmed cases
- 43 individuals under quarantine
- 38 individuals recovered
- 2 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- 7-13-20: Clear skies overnight give way to comfortable temperatures tomorrow
- Second stimulus check: As White House signals support, payments become campaign issue
- Dog training after quarantine
- SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
- Samaritan designated as NYS COVID-19 collection site, along with other North Country hospitals
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.