COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 44 total cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 5,494 total tests
- 5,428 negative results
- 22 pending results
- 44 confirmed cases
- 84 individuals under quarantine
- 42 individuals recovered
- 2 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678..
LATEST STORIES:
- No federal agents to be sent to New York City, but NYS confirms social distancing violation task force
- 7-23-20: Next chance for rain showers is beginning of next week
- St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update
- Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12
- Ives Hill Retirement Community staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.