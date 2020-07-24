COVID-19 in Lewis County: no new cases, 44 total

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 5,573 total tests
- 5,506 negative results
- 23 pending results
- 44 confirmed cases
- 100 individuals under quarantine
- 43 individuals recovered
- 1 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
