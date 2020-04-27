COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. No new cases were reported for the county today.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:

297 total tests

286 negative results

11 confirmed cases

8 individuals recovered

5 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals in isolation

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

