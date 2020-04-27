Live Now
Governor Cuomo is giving his daily coronavirus briefing for New York State

COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country. No new cases were reported for the county today.

The following are the most current COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:

  • 297 total tests
  • 286 negative results
  • 11 confirmed cases
  • 8 individuals recovered
  • 5 individuals under quarantine
  • 3 individuals in isolation

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story