LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were reported to Lewis County Public Health on March 28. There have been a total of eleven confirmed cases in the county. No new cases have been confirmed today.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 319 total tests
- 305 negative results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 3 pending results
- 10 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals in isolation
- 8 individuals recovered
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by follow public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.
Those who must go out for an essential task or work should wear a mask or use a cloth face covering in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those experiencing symptoms, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kinney Drugs responds to Cuomo’s order allowing NY pharmacists to perform COVID-19 tests
- Cuomo: ‘Put partisan politics aside’
- Lake Ontario flooding likely won’t come this year
- Operation Yellow Ribbon adding blue ribbons this year to recognize all American heroes, including essential workers
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.