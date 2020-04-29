COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were reported to Lewis County Public Health on March 28. There have been a total of eleven confirmed cases in the county. No new cases have been confirmed today.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

319 total tests

305 negative results

11 confirmed cases

3 pending results

10 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals in isolation

8 individuals recovered

Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by follow public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.

Those who must go out for an essential task or work should wear a mask or use a cloth face covering in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those experiencing symptoms, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

