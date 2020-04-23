COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases have been confirmed in Lewis County since the latest update. There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County in total. The first positive cases were reported on March 28.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most recent provided by Lewis County Public Health:

270 total tests

250 negative results

9 pending results

11 confirmed cases

33 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals under isolation

8 individuals recovered

The Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line is available by calling 315-376-9678. Anyone with questions related to the coronavirus and those showing symptoms, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, are encouraged to call.

There have been more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

