COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases, 8 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases have been confirmed in Lewis County since the latest update. There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County in total. The first positive cases were reported on March 28.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most recent provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 270 total tests
- 250 negative results
- 9 pending results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 33 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals under isolation
- 8 individuals recovered
The Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line is available by calling 315-376-9678. Anyone with questions related to the coronavirus and those showing symptoms, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, are encouraged to call.
There have been more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
