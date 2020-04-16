COVID-19 in Lewis County: No new cases confirmed, 220 total tests

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are currently 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County. No new cases have been reported since yesterday’s update.
The following COVID-19 statistics were provided by Lewis County Public Health this morning:
- 63 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals under isolation
- 220 total tests
- 196 negative tests
- 14 pending results
- 10 confirmed cases
- 7 individuals recovered
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
