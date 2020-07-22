COVID-19 in Lewis County: One new case, 42 recovered

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Lewis County today. There have been a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:

5,420 total tests

5,360 negative results

16 pending results

44 confirmed cases

83 individuals under quarantine

42 individuals recovered

2 individuals in isolation

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

