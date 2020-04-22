COVID-19 in Lewis County: The latest numbers

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:

31 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals under isolation

8 individuals recovered

260 total tests

244 negative results

5 pending results

11 confirmed cases

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.