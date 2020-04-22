COVID-19 in Lewis County: The latest numbers

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 31 individuals under quarantine
- 3 individuals under isolation
- 8 individuals recovered
- 260 total tests
- 244 negative results
- 5 pending results
- 11 confirmed cases
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus Response Live: Gov. Cuomo commits to reopening state in sections, vows to double testing in coming weeks
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Test, trace, isolate the three keys to opening economy back up, Cuomo says
- SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
- What is ‘It’? Identifying and developing intangibles in QBs
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.