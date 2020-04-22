Live Now
COVID-19 in Lewis County: The latest numbers

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Lewis County, provided by Lewis County Public Health:

  • 31 individuals under quarantine
  • 3 individuals under isolation
  • 8 individuals recovered
  • 260 total tests
  • 244 negative results
  • 5 pending results
  • 11 confirmed cases

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

