COVID-19 in Lewis County: Total number of cases reaches 46

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County received reports of the first two cases of COVID-19 on March 28, 2020. As of today, there have been a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The additional case is in isolation at home.

Of the 46 positive cases, 44 cases have recovered. There are 47 individuals under quarantine and two under isolation.

3,532 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County. The COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

