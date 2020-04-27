COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 1 new case, 9 hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, including one new case reported today.

Of the total number of cases, 88 have recovered and nine are currently hospitalized. A total of 1,446 people have been tested for the virus in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are available between 8am-4pm for anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County is still seeing an increase in cases and has not reached its peak in coronavirus cases, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health.

The county is urging all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

