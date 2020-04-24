COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 11 new cases confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health today. There have been 162 positive cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the total number of cases, eighty have recovered and eight are currently hospitalized. 1,319 people have been tested for the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, the peak of cases has not been reached yet.

The county is stressing the importance of staying home as much as possible, wearing a face covering and staying six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care or work, along with washing hands with soap for twenty seconds often, and cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly.

There are currently over 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

