COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 1,243 total positive cases, 19 deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 1,243 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 324 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 900 cases have been released from isolation and 12 are currently hospitalized. There have been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 6 there have been 125,347 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

