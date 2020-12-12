COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 1,375 positive COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There have been 1,375 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 376 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 976 cases have been released from isolation and 16 are currently hospitalized. There have been 23 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 10 there have been 129,179 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

