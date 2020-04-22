COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 17 new cases confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County since yesterday’s update, bringing the county’s total to 145 positive cases.

Of the 145 positive cases, 80 have recovered and six are currently hospitalized. A total of 1,188 people have been tested for the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County since the virus hit the North Country.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested can call the hotline numbers below between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, the county has not seen its peak and is still seeing an increase in cases.

The Public Health Department is stressing that it is very important for all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

