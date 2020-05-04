COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 185 confirmed cases, 123 recovered

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department today. There have been 185 total confirmed cases to date in the county.

Of the 185 total cases, 123 have recovered and four are currently hospitalized. Two individuals have died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

A total of 2,323 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms related to COVID-19 and those who feel they should be tested should call one of the following hotline numbers between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for twenty seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

There have been over 318,00 positive cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

