COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 194 confirmed cases, 155 recovered

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department today, leaving the total number of confirmed positive cases at 194 for the county.

Of the 194 positive cases, 155 have recovered and been released from isolation. Four are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

A total of 4,161 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are available between 8am-4pm for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those who feel they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

The county is urging all residents to stay home as much as possible, along with wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing when going out for essential work or tasks.

They are encouraging everyone to wash their hands with soap for twenty seconds often and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

