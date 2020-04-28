COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 2 deaths, no new cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health today. There have been a total of 177 positive cases of the virus to date.

Two individuals in the county have died, according to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 tracker. Nine individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus and 98 have recovered.

A total of 1,465 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm. Anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested are encourage to call:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County Public Health stated in a release that the county has not reached its peak in cases and is stressing the importance for all residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, along with washing hands with soap for twenty seconds often and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly.

There have been over 295,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

