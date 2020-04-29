COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 3 new cases confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health today. There have been a total of 180 confirmed cases to date.

Of the total number of cases, 100 have recovered, eight are currently hospitalized and two individuals have died.

A total of 1,549 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested should call one of the following hotline numbers between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County is still seeing an increase in cases and Public Health is stressing that they have not reached their peak.

The county is urging residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

