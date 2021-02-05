COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 54 new cases, 71 total deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 54 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,054 positive cases.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 4,428 have been released from isolation
- 555 are currently active
- 32 are currently hospitalized
There have been a total of 71 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
As of February 3 there have been 185,144 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132