COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 6 new cases confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County since yesterday’s update, bringing the total number in the county to 151 positive cases.

Of the total number of cases, 80 have recovered and nine are currently hospitalized. A total of 1,282 people have been tested for the virus in the county.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms and those who feel like they should be tested should call the following hotline numbers between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County is still seeing an increase in cases and the county has not reached its peak, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health.

The county is stressing that it is important for all residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, along with washing hands with soap for 20 seconds often and cleaning & disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly.

There are currently over 257,000 cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

