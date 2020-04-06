COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 63 confirmed cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are currently 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, according to the most recent update from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Four of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Since the first cases were announced in the county, 17 individuals have come off mandatory isolation.

The following map shows the reported COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County by town:

Map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County as of April 6, 2020 at noon. (St. Lawrence County Public Health)

St. Lawrence County Public Health is encouraging the public to stay home as much as possible, keep surfaces clean, maintain social distancing recommendations, wash hands with soap and stay home if sick.

There are currently 130,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. There have been 4,758 deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.

