COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 65 new cases confirmed

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 1,335 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 360 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 954 cases have been released from isolation and 14 are currently hospitalized. There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 8 there have been 126,955 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

LATEST STORIES: