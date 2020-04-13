COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 99 confirmed cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) – There are currently 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, according to a release from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.

Of the 99 positive cases, one is currently hospitalized.

Here is map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county by town:

(www.stlawco.org)

St. Lawrence County Public Health stresses that it is imperative for all county residents to follow the recommendations to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others, and stay home unless going out for essential needs. The goal of these recommendations is to keep everyone safe and healthy.

