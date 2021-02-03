COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: Nearly 5,000 positive cases since beginning of pandemic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 43 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,947 positive cases.

Of the total number of positive cases:

4,272 have been released from isolation

606 are currently active

29 are currently hospitalized

There have been a total of 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of February 2 there have been 184,447 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: