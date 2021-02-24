COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: Nearly 6,000 cases, 80 deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 36 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,975 positive cases.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,464 have been released from isolation

431 are currently active

18 are currently hospitalized

There have been a total of 80 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of February 22 there have been 209,233 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: