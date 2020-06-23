COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: No new cases confirmed today

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health today. There have been 216 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 216 positive cases, 211 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
16,167 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
