COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: One new case brings county total to 186

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Lawrence County today, bringing the total number in the county to 186 positive cases.

Of the 186 confirmed cases, 129 have recovered, four are currently hospitalized and two individuals have died of the virus.

A total of 2,361 people have been tested for the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested should call one of the following hotline numbers between 8am-4pm:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County is urging all residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care, or work, wash hands with soap for twenty seconds often, and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

