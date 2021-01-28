COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: Over 4,000 positive cases, 66 deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 67 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,641 positive cases.

Of the total number of positive cases:

3,720 have been released from isolation

855 are currently active

35 are currently hospitalized

There have been a total of 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of January 27 there have been 176,699 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: