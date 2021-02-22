COVID-19 infection rate falls to 4.4% in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Sunday, Jefferson County Public Health reported that the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 4.4%.

However, sadly on Saturday, one Jefferson County resident died from the coronavirus. On Saturday and Sunday combined, 60 individuals tested positive for the virus.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

62,869 total tests

5,277 positive results

4.4% positive, 14-day average

4,953 individuals recovered

429 individuals in mandatory quarantine

263 individuals in precautionary quarantine

226 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.