COVID-19 infection rate in North Country reaches 4.6% on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Thanksgiving holiday, regions across New York State were updated regarding COVID-19 infections in their community.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the state on Tuesday and reported infection rates for specific regions, cluster zones and statewide totals. On Monday November 30, he reported that the North Country region had a COVID-19 infection rate of 4.6%.

Specific data for the North Country is as follows.

Saturday (11/28) Sunday (11/29) Monday (11/30) 7-day average North Country 2.4% 3.0% 4.6% 2.89% North Country COVID-19 infection rate

Additionally on Monday, Jefferson County reported 45 new cases, Lewis County confirmed 10 and St. Lawrence County reported 65. Sadly, the tri-county region also logged five additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Based on the New York State Cluster Action Initiative, for areas in the North Country to become a cluster zone, a geographic area would be required to have a seven-day rolling average positivity above 3.5% for 10 days, as well as report a minimum of 15 new daily cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.

As of November 30, there are 26 cluster zones in New York State.

