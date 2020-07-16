COVID-19 Jefferson County: 8 new cases, 106 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Jefferson County today. There have been 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 9,519 total tests
- 9,382 negative results
- 137 positive results
- 106 individuals recovered
- 135 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 192 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 30 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 individuals hospitalized
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Potter’s Beach announces temporary closure
- Online bowhunter education course now available
- 7-16-20: Temperatures will rise this weekend
- NYSPHSAA announces fall sports start date, cancels fall championships
- Massive turnout at Sandy Creek milk and food drive
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.