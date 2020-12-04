COVID-19 mass testing event being held in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) – A community-wide COVID-19 mass testing event will be held in two locations in Jefferson County this month.

Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health are hosting the event to test as many community members as possible over the course of the two days.

The testing event is being held to determine the community spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday and Public Health is encouraging anyone who is concerned about their level of exposure to get tested.

Knowledge of the volume of new positive cases in the county will help slow the spread as community members will be asked to quarantine and take precautions.

The event is free and open to everyone. Appointments are required in order to safely accommodate as many people as possible.

Testing will take place at the following locations:

Samaritan’s Drive-Up Testing Site located at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days

Carthage Area Hospital located at 1001 West Street in Carthage from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Those being tested will need to use the back entrance off of West Street.

Results will be provided by NYS Department of Health’s lab vendor, BioReference, within 3 days after tests are collected. Rapid testing will not be performed during these events.

Anyone interested can request an appointment on Samaritan’s website or by calling 315-755-3100.

Jefferson County Public Health will contact anyone who received a positive test result to provide details and begin the process for contact tracing.

