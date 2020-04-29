COVID-19 Maternity Task Force recommendations include mandated testing for all pregnant New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo has accepted the recommendations of the COVID-19 Maternity Task Force.

The recommendations include the following measures:

Diversify birthing site options and support patient choice

Extend the period of time a healthy support person can accompany a mother post delivery

Mandate testing of all pregnant New Yorkers

Ensure equity in birthing options

Create an educational campaign

Review the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and newborns with special emphasis on reducing racial disparities in maternal mortality.

The task force’s full report is available here.

“In the midst of this pandemic many women are struggling with additional stress and anxiety caused by the uncertainty of this virus and how it might affect their pregnancy or birthing plan,” Governor Cuomo said.

“I’m grateful to the task force for their quick work, and I am accepting all their recommendations which will help tackle the problems that so many women are facing and ensure safer, healthier pregnancies for all.”

“COVID-19 has caused enormous stress for women and expecting parents who are preparing to bring a child into this world in the midst of this global pandemic,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls, said.

“I am proud that during these uncertain times, New York is leading the way in ensuring laboring mothers are properly supported and safely cared for. The policies being advanced today will be implemented immediately to address the very valid fears and concerns that so many women are now facing, and to address issues that impact pregnancy and infants.”

