WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in months, and a first for 2022, some wastewater outflows in Jefferson County now have low levels of SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to Jefferson County’s COVID-19 monthly index for March, both wastewater testing results from the City of Watertown and Thousand Islands Central School District had low levels of the COVID-19 causing virus at the end of March.

This means that COVID-19 was detected but is no longer quantifiable, indicating latent infection in both locations.

March 31 wastewater testing results from the Village of Carthage and West Carthage continued to report high levels of SARS-CoV-2. This meant that COVID-19 was still quantifiable and indicated active transmission with remediation needed.

These low findings also correlated with the level of COVID-19 community transmission. At the close of March, Jefferson County’s COVID-19 Community Level continued to remain LOW.

Additional findings reported in the Jefferson County March COVID-19 index are included below.

Vaccinations through March 31, 2022

At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 95,377 80,457 % of total population 86.8% 73.3% Population at least 5 years old 95,377 80,457 % of population at least 5 years old 94.5% 79.4% Booster vaccinated n/a 31,674 % booster vaccinated n/a 39.4% Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Testing Data

As of March 31, there had been 25,139 positive COVID-19 tests reported in Jefferson County since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County’s positive case rate per 100,000 residents was 81.03.

Hospital Discharges

Overall in March, Jefferson County had 33 hospital discharges. The majority of discharged hospital patients were in the 0 to 30-year-old age range, followed by the 80 to 100-year-old age range.

Out of all discharges, 20 were fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and 12 were unvaccinated.

Deaths

Jefferson County also logged the lowest number of monthly deaths since the Fall of 2021. Throughout March, four residents lost their lives to the virus, which brought the overall death toll to 163.

Public Health confirmed that one resident who died was unvaccinated and three were vaccinated. Of those who were vaccinated, one had significant pre-existing conditions and the remaining two did not have significant pre-existing conditions but were not boosted.

Since the pandemic began, 85 COVID-19 deaths were among males and 78 were among females. The youngest resident to have died from COVID-19 was 30 years old and the oldest was 104.

The first COVID-related death in the County was reported on July 30, 2020.