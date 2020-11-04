COVID-19 on the rise: St. Lawrence County logs 6 new cases on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.

There have been 440 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 52 of which are currently active.

Of the 440 positive cases, 383 cases have been released from isolation and six are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 3, there have been 88,813 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

