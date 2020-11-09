COVID-19 outbreak: 40 new cases in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County over the weekend, and fourteen were reported on Monday.
There have been 502 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 74 of which are currently active.
Of the 502 positive cases, 423 cases have been released from isolation and eleven are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of November 9, there have been 94,856 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
