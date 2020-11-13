COVID-19 outbreak continues: 16 new cases in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Friday.

There have been 563 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 107 of which are currently active.

Of the 563 positive cases, 451 cases have been released from isolation and 12 are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 11, there have been 97,662 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

LATEST STORIES: